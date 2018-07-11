One man killed in officer-involved shooting in Los Banos

The Los Banos Police Department continues the investigation after one man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Los Banos, Calif., on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
By
Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Homepage

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Former Los Banos priest, Robert Gamel, 67, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty to violation of probation at the Merced County Superior Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Gamel was previously arres