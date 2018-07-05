He rammed his ex-girlfriend's car in Los Banos - right in front of police, cops say

A Los Banos man was arrested after allegedly ramming the car of his ex-girlfriend before fleeing from police and crashing into multiple other cars, according to police.
Police went to a home in the 600 block of Winepress Street about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday and two officers witnessed a man in a 1997 Ford Thunderbird ramming a parked car from behind, according to Los Banos police.
The parked car in a driveway had been forced through the garage door, according to police. The man was identified as 39-year-old Mariano Sanchez, who was angry at his former girlfriend, police said.
Sanchez fled at a high rate of speed past the officers, who attempted to pull the driver over, police said. He drove south and crashed into multiple parked cars and a fence at Stonewood Drive and Driftwood Avenue before the car was disabled, police said.
The driver was taken by ambulance and treated for minor injuries before he was released to officers, according to police.
Sanchez was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, and he remains in custody in lieu of $5,000 bail, according to jail records. Police said Sanchez could eventually be charged with other crimes.
The department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation in the 600 block of Winepress Street to call Officer Darren Cole at 209-827-7070.
Comments