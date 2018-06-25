Victims of Merced fatal head-on crash identified, authorities say

Authorities have identified the man and woman killed Sunday when a car and a van collided head-on south of Merced on Highway 59.
A 31-year-old El Nido man driving a 1992 Mazda truck and an 84-year-old woman who was a rear passenger in a 2012 Toyota Sienna were killed in the collision near Canton Road around 5:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The El Nido man was identified as Jose Alavarado Panigua and the woman in the van was identified as Victoria Hernandez of Rancho Cucamonga, according to the Merced County Coroner's Office. All of the people inside of the van were family members.
Alvarado Panigua tried to pass a big rig headed northbound on Highway 59, but failed to pass before the Sienna van slammed into the Mazda truck on its passenger side, CHP said.
He attempted to swerve off of the road to avoid the crash but could not, CHP said. Alvarado Panigua was driving alone, but the Sienna carried seven people, including four children younger than 12, CHP said.
All of the children were wearing restraints, CHP said, but 11-year-old Sol Ibarra suffered major injuries and was flown to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera.
Zendi Ibarra, 40, also had major injuries and was flown to Doctor's Medical Center in Modesto, CHP said.
The three other children, 10-year-old Reyli Ibarra, 8-year-old Mariano Ibarra and 3-year-old Ednna Ibarra, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Mercy Medical Center in Merced, as was the driver, 47-year-old Mariano Ibarra Pena.
A toolbox in the back of the Mazda "went airborne," striking the 2012 Peterbilt big rig, but the driver did not report any injuries, CHP said.
Comments