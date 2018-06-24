2 killed, several injured in Merced County head-on crash, CHP says

Two people were killed and multiple injured in a head-on collision on Highway 59 near Canton Road south of Merced about 5:20 p.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018, according to the California Highway Patrol.
By
Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Homepage

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Former Los Banos priest, Robert Gamel, 67, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty to violation of probation at the Merced County Superior Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Gamel was previously arres