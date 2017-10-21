Los Banos falls flat in WAC showdown against Patterson. Atwater, El Capitan blown out.

Not much went right for the Los Banos High football team as the Tigers committed seven turnovers in a 47-14 loss to Patterson in a Western Athletic Conference showdown on Friday night at Loftin Stadium. It was Los Banos’ first loss of the season.
Patterson (7-1 overall, 3-0 WAC) jumped all over Los Banos early, sprinting out to a 33-0 lead in the first half.
Patterson quarterback Gabe Sanchez threw two of his three touchdowns in the first half and Phabian Portillo rushed for two of his three scores in the first half as the rout was on early.
“We came down on our first drive and had a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line and didn’t score,” said Los Banos coach Dustin Caropreso. “Everything just went wrong from there. It was just us dropping the ball. We would catch the ball for 9 yards and then fumble. We’d run the ball for 5 yards and fumble.
“It was stuff we haven’t done all year. Maybe the big game got to us.”
The Tigers (7-1, 2-1) finally got on the board in the second quarter with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Caballero to Daniel Guerrero that cut the Patterson lead to 33-7.
Sanchez connected with James Perez on a touchdown for the second time in the game in the third quarter and Portillo scored on a 23-yard run that gave Patterson a 47-7 lead in the fourth quarter.
Patterson coach Rob Cozart felt the Tigers’ tough nonconference schedule, which included games against bigger schools like Downey and Modesto, helped prepare his team for Friday’s big matchup.
“Our guys were extremely prepared for that reason,” Cozart said. “We have these types of games under our belt. We’ve gone against teams like that with faster moving parts – Downey and Modesto, and even a quick refresher with Ceres. (Los Banos isn’t) the only ones that run zone read or fly sweep or QB power. We’ve seen those and that helped.
“Los Banos had some success, but our guys were so mentally focused knowing what’s at stake.”
Caballero finished the game completing 13 of 24 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Guerrero caught four balls for 101 yards and Paulie Calderon added six catches for 96 yards.
Los Banos running back Antonio Lopez finished with 95 rushing yards on 22 carries.
“We’re going to have to get going again,” Caropreso said. “We have two winnable games left on our schedule. Let’s see if we can get nine wins and go into the playoffs. We’ve still got a lot to play for, it’s gut-check time.”
Livingston 47, Ceres 23 in Livingston – The Wolves (3-5, 1-2 WAC) outscored the Bulldogs 33 to 8 to close out the game. Anderson Guzman delivered a big game for Livingston with touchdown runs of 3 and 6 yards that helped the Wolves extend the lead to 33-15. Guzman also scored on a 30-yard pass from Eduardo Mendoza earlier in the game.
Pacheco 23, Central Valley 0 in Los Banos – The Panthers (4-4, 2-1 WAC) kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Hawks. The Pacheco defense posted its first shutout of the season. Quarterback Aric Barton got the Panthers’ scoring going with a 16-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and later added a touchdown pass late in the first half to give Pacheco a 13-0 lead at the half.
Turlock 56, Atwater 0 in Atwater – Tyler Eatheridge scored three touchdowns and the Bulldogs defense recorded its second consecutive shutout. Turlock improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the Central California Conference. Atwater dropped to 2-6 and 1-3.
Pitman 50, El Capitan 27 in Turlock – The Gauchos dropped their fourth consecutive game as they fell to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the CCC. El Capitan has surrendered over 50 points in each of the last four games.
Gustine 35, Le Grand 13 in Gustine – Oliver Perez and Brian Garbez each scored two touchdowns for the Reds (7-1 overall, 5-0 Southern League). Perez scored on runs of 13 and 56 yards. Le Grand quarterback Beto Marquez hooked up with Michael Dinkins on touchdowns of 39 and 14 yards.
Ripon Christian 35, Mariposa 20 in Mariposa – The Knights’ Michael Kamps rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns as Ripon Christian improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Southern League. Mariposa quarterback Colton Weidner passed for 294 yards and rushed for one touchdown.
Delhi 28, Denair 14 in Delhi – The Hawks picked up their first league win by outscoring the Coyotes 14-0 in the second half to break open a 14-14 tie at intermission. Anthony Mejia gave Delhi (3-5, 1-4) a 21-14 lead in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. Alecxis Miranda added a 64-yard touchdown run to put the game away.
Other scores:
Modesto Christain 41, Hilmar 13
Stone Ridge Christian 38, Millennium 18
Firebaugh 7, Dos Palos 3
