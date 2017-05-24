Alumni Report: Rodoni tosses back-to-back no-hitters for Baylor

Gia Rodoni never shied away from the big game or moment during her time at Pacheco High.
That trait has only gotten stronger as her confidence has grown in sophomore season at Baylor. It was on full display last week as Rodoni helped pitch Baylor into the Super Regionals with a pair of no-hitters.
The right-hander became just the eighth player in NCAA Tournament history to toss multiple no-hitters, joining softball royalty like Monica Abbott (Tennessee, 2007), Cat Osterman (Texas, 2005) and Lisa Fernandez (UCLA, 1993).
Baylor, which is ranked No. 17 in the nation in the coaches poll, will travel to No. 5 Arizona for a best-of-three series that begins today. The winner of the series will advance to the Women’s College World Series.
Rodoni has been a big part of the team’s success, posting a 17-2 record with a 1.57 ERA. The numbers helped earn her second team all-Big 12 honors.
Taylor Mendez, University of Mary
Mendez closed of her college career with a very impressive offensive campaign. The Los Banos alum earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference second-team honors after hitting .349 with a team-high nine home runs, 35 runs and 33 RBI.
Mendez leaves as the school’s all-time home run leader with 48.
