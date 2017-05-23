Sports

May 23, 2017 1:57 PM

High school schedules for the week of May 26, 2017

Track & Field

Today

All Day – Sac-Joaquin Section Masters at Elk Grove High

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 2:31

Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado
Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win 2:01

Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win
Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos 1:35

Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

View More Video

Sports Videos