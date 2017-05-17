Roundup: Local girls have nice showing at the WAC Track & Field Championships

Mikayla Akers put an exclamation point on her Western Athletic Conference legacy, while Leslie Hernandez began building hers.
The Los Banos runners were each multi-event champions at the WAC Championships at Veterans Stadium on Saturday.
Akers defended her 400-meter crown and added an 800 title in her final championships. The senior also helped the Tiger 4x400 team to a title. Hernandez, who just missed out on a cross country state berth as a sophomore, captured the 1,600 and 3,200 races.
It was part of an excellent showing by the Los Banos-area girls as they turned in seven champions.
Pacheco’s Alondra Juarez win the 100-meter title and Miranda Arrey captured the pole vault crown. LB’s Amelia Smith, Samantha Cadena and Desiree Munoz teamed up with Akers to capture the 4x400 crown.
The winners all qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV-V Championships. They’ll be joined by Pacheco’s Anthony Velasquez (110, 300 hurdles, pole vault), Rana Arrocena (800, 1,600, 3,200), Jessica Hill (300 hurdles), Anthony Silva (high jump, triple jump), Raymond Morones (pole vault), Deja Walker (high jump), Arrey (discus), Shaelyn Latronica (shot put, discus), Michael Buchannan (1,600, 3,200) Sabastian Regalado (discus) and Vinny Roque (discus). Also advancing for LB were Francisco Espinosa (400), Ivan Caloca (100), Smith (400), Desiree Munoz (300 hurdles) and Jensen Chase (1,600, 3,200).
Regalado took sixth in the DIV discus during Tuesday’s preliminaries, just missing out on a Masters berth. The bulk of the finals were held Thursday, but weren’t available at press time.
Boys Volleyball
Sophomore setter Devyn Soliz was named to the WAC first team after helping lead the team into the postseason for the first time.
Soliz was one of four Tigers to be recognized with a postseason honor with the trio of Camron Franco, Anthony Caballero and Ruben Reyes were all named to the second team. All four players will return for coach Greg Soliz next season.
Comments