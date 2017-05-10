LB baseball finishes off WAC title

With a share of the Western Athletic Conference title already wrapped up the Los Banos baseball team easily could have taken a day off.
The Tigers celebrated the program’s first league title since 1994 on their home field last week. Tuesday LB went out and made sure they wouldn’t be sharing it with anyone. The Tigers pounded out eight runs on a 11 hits to close the regular season with a three-game sweep and 8-3 victory over rival Pacheco.
Los Banos finished up the regular season an impressive 20-4 and should be one of Division IV’s top seeds when the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs get underway this week.
Trent Mallonee, Vincent Alvarez and Kaipo Gaberiel all had two hits in the victory and Kody Cardoza hit a two-run home run.
Sophomore Sebastian Luna tossed three shutout innings to earn the win. He allowed no hits and struck out three. He combined with Landon Ramos, Julian Arrechavala and Cardoza to one-hit the Panthers (9-16-1).
Golf
Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Tournament in Auburn – A trio of area golfers had their seasons draw to a close at the Division IV Tournament on Monday.
Pacheco’s Kyle Savage had the best round, shooting a 115. Los Banos’ Chase Ferreira (121) and Jake Gardner (123) were both just off of his pace at the Auburn Valley Golf Club.
Placer ran away with the team crown, shooting a 414. No one from the WAC will be moving on to Masters.
Comments