Local Roundup: LB swimming sweeps WAC Championships

Ceres didn’t make it easy, but the Los Banos boys and girls swim teams finished off perfect seasons by capturing Western Athletic Conference titles at the WAC Swimming Championships over the weekend.
The Tigers entered the meet with perfect records in WAC duals on the season. The Bulldogs did their best to earn at least a share of the title, pushing LB to a pair of narrow victories.
Taylor Parmely and Krysta Valdez helped set the tone for the girls. Parmely won the 100-yard breaststroke and teamed up with Brooke Torres, Cameron Lowe and Karrisa Espinoza to capture the 200 individual medley relay title. Valdez was a double winner, capturing the 200 and 500 freestyle crowns. The Tigers held off Ceres 173 to 165.
The LB boys had a slightly bigger margin of victory, holding off second-place Ceres 160 to 132. The quartet of Jacob Ramirez, Dylan Melton, Ryan Subia and James Duffany led the way with a win in the 200 freestyle relay.
The teams will now turn their attention to individual accolades at the Sac-Joaquin Section Swimming Trials which begin Thursday.
Softball
Pacheco 14 Central Valley 3 in Ceres – The Panther offense came to life in a must-win game.
Yosselin Castillo (3 for 5) had a double and triple and drove in three while Alia Garcia (3 for 3) drove in a season-high four. Autumn Randles came on in relief to allow one run on three hits and strike out nine to earn a win. The Panthers (11-14, 5-3 WAC) need a win in one of their final two games to lock up a spot in the playoffs.
Patterson 11, Los Banos 6 in Patterson – Kiara Azevedo picked up three hits and drove in four runs, but the Tigers (13-9, 5-3 WAC) couldn’t overcome an early deficit.
The loss all but ends LB’s WAC title defense and may make today’s showdown with Pacheco a playoff eliminator for one of the two squads.
Baseball
Los Banos 9, Pacheco 1 in Los Banos – Kody Cardoza did a little of everything, allowing one run on four hits in six complete innings and picking up a pair of RBI as the Tigers moved closer to locking up the WAC title.
Tre Augustine stayed hot for LB (18-4, 11-2 WAC), picking up a pair of hits and driving in three in the win. The Tigers would lock up at least a share of the WAC title with a win at home on Thursday. The result wasn’t available at press time.
