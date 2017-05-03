LB’s Ferreira, Gardner, Pacheco’s Savage headed to Divisionals

Gary Condit turned in the low round of the day with a 75 to take the individual championship and helped Ceres win the team title with a score of 422 at the Western Athletic Conference Championships at Diablo Grande Golf & Country Club in Patterson.
Patterson’s James Perez finished right behind Condit with a 76 as the Tigers finished second with a score of 463.
Ceres and Patterson will represent the WAC at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship at the Auburn Valley Golf Club on Monday.
Livingston finished third with a score of 507. The Wolves were led by Ashbir Sidhu’s 88 and Sahejveer Bagree’s 93.
Livingston’s Sidhu, Jalen French and Jasraj Bedi will all advance to the Division IV championship as individuals. They will be joined by Los Banos’ Jake Gardner (103) and Chase Ferreira (90) and Pacheco’s Kyle Savage (103).
