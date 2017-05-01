LB volleyball gets chewed out, serious in road win

Serryna Gonzalez didn’t hold back.
After jumping out to a two-set lead over Livingston on Monday night, the Los Banos coach watched her boys volleyball squad take the court for set three without any intensity. Worse, the Tigers started bickering with each other as the Wolves took full advantage and ran away with the set to extend the evening.
With the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs looming a little over a week away, Gonzalez let her team have it during the intermission. The message hit home as LB opened the set by winning eight of the first nine points and finished off a 25-15, 25-21, 10-25, 25-17 road win. The victory locked up the two-seed coming out of the Western Athletic Conference for the Tigers (10-7, 9-5 WAC).
“I told them that the playoffs are next week and we’ll be playing much better competition,” Gonzalez said. “We’re not good enough that we can take sets off. But that’s our team. We’ve done it all season. We get up, but then we can’t finish teams off when we get the chance.”
Los Banos had no issue with taking the first two sets.
The combination of Anthony Cabelloro (match-high 15 kills) and Camron Franco (seven kills) set the pace, while Eddie Perez (match-high seven blocks) controlled things in the middle. Capped by a Cabelloro kill, the Tigers used a 9-4 run to close out the first set.
LB trailed for a good portion of the second set, as a Germain Cruz kill gave Livingston a 19-17 lead late. The Tigers answered, winning eight of the final 10 points to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
Instead of going for the quick evening, Los Banos seemed to pump the brakes ahead of set three and the Wolves stormed right back into the match.
Gary Singh led the charge, recording four of his team-high 10 kills in the third set as the Wolves stormed out to leads of 13-1 and 20-4.
“Not letting (Singh) drill balls down your throat is really the key to beating Livingston,” Cabelloro said. “We’d done a good job of either keeping the ball away from him or popping up his kill attempts for most of the night, but then we kind of let him get going.
“We knew we just needed to focus and limit our errors. When we start getting down on each other is when things start falling apart. Coach got us focused back up and we were able to finish it.”
LB opened the fourth set with an intensity and sense of urgency it hadn’t displayed all evening, racing out to an 8-1 lead behind a pair of Franco kills. Livingston (4-10 WAC) showed some grit, battling back to pull within 9-8. It’s as close as the Wolves would get, however. The Tigers outscored Livingston 16-9 the rest of the way, closing the match with a Cabelloro kill.
The Tigers will finish the regular season with Pacheco at home on Thursday night (results weren’t available at press time) and then make the program’s playoff debut next week.
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments