Local Roundup: Los Banos boys tennis sweeps Pacheco

The Los Banos tennis team closed the first round of Western Athletic Conference play with a 9-0 sweep of crosstown rival Pacheco.
It was a dominating performance by the Tigers’ singles players, as Quentin Barcellos, Jared Haug, Andy Liu, Jake Gersternberg, Will Marchese and Max Bell all recorded straight-set victories. The Panthers forfeited the doubles matches.
It was almost a perfect afternoon for LB (3-2 WAC) as Pacheco’s Michael Farias captured the only game of the day for the Panthers in a 6-1, 6-0 loss in No. 1 singles.
Baseball
Pacheco 3, Dos Palos 2 in Dos Palos – Kaleb Escobar, Ayan Valadez and Brandon Alba all doubled as the Panthers (4-3, 0-1 WAC) picked up a tight road win over the Broncos.
It sparked a run of three victories in three days as Pacheco knocked off Orestimba (7-2) and Le Grand (16-7) as well. The Panthers’ winning streak was snapped Tuesday by a 4-2 conference-opening loss to Patterson. Still, it’s one of the best starts to the season in program history with Pacheco’s three losses coming by a total of four runs.
Softball
Pacheco 6, Washington Union 1 in Los Banos – Sammy Jacquez, Yosselin Castillo, Alia Garcia and Serena Tomasetti all drove in runs as the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak with a home win over WU.
Autumn Randles allowed just one run on two hits while striking out nine to help Pacheco improve to 3-5 on the season.
