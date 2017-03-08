LB’s Gomez, Gutierrez and Smith earn top marks for WAC basketball

One of the toughest challenges an athlete faces is going from anonymity to stardom.
Players are forced to adjust as defenses become aware of their skill sets and try to limit their impact on a game. Cameron Gomez started getting a taste of this in the second round of Western Athletic Conference play during his sophomore campaign.
Gomez burst onto the seen as Los Banos’ leading scorer with a potent outside jumper and the ability to get to and finish around the basket. As a known commodity entering this season, the junior guard began to see game plans keying on making him work. Gomez rose to the challenge, leading the WAC in scoring with 17 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He did all that while emerging as the Tigers’ best defender the combo landed him on the WAC first team for a second straight season.
“It was definitely tougher than last year,” Gomez said. “The league started face guarding me and just making it as tough as possible for me to get the ball. I needed to start relying on a lot more screens and just working harder off of the ball. It was frustrating at times, but I think I’m a better player now because of it.
“The thing I’m probably most proud of is my defense. I worked really hard to become a better defender and I think it paid off.”
Gomez was one of four local players recognized on the boys side when the all-league teams were announced last week. The major awards went to Ceres’ Haaydn Martinez and Patterson’s Joe Okitukunda, who were named co-MVPs. Patterson’s Jason McCleery took home Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to the league title.
Pacheco and LB each had two representatives on the list. The Tigers’ Trent Mallonee received an honorable mention, while the Pathers’ Travis Willmott (second team) and T.J. Wills (honorable mention) were each recognized for excellent seasons.
A pair of Tigers received first-team nods on the girls side after helping to lead Los Banos back into the playoffs.
Erika Gutierrez averaged a double-double in WAC play with 15.6 ppg and 11.1 rpg, while Amelia Smith (9 ppg, 6 rpg, 3 apg, 2 spg) made the Tigers go as the team’s primary ball handler.
“It means a lot, especially since I’ve been playing basketball for a long time,” Gutierrez said. “It shows my family and my teammates that all the work we’ve put in is paying off. I knew what was expected from me in a leadership role. The points were kind of a surprise, though.
“My game just kind of fell into place this year and I went with it.”
Patterson swept the major awards in its path to the Division III title game with Jadan Rodriguez getting named league MVP and Elizabeth Tolleson receiving Coach of the Year honors.
LB junior guard Emily Lonetree was named to the WAC second team.
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
