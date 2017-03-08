Bertuccio shines against Los Banos as Golden Valley softball remains unbeaten

Golden Valley High School sophomore Marissa Bertuccio has started the season strong in the circle.
The right-hander already had a no-hitter against Johansen and an 18-strikeout performance against Sunnyside, and that was just last week.
Bertuccio turned in another solid performance Monday, limiting Los Banos to three hits as the Cougars improved to 5-0 with a 7-1 win over the host Tigers.
“I threw my rise ball a lot,” said Bertuccio, who was aided by 10 outs through the air. “They were hitting a lot of popups that were easy outs for my teammates.”
Eight of the 10 flyouts didn’t leave the infield as the Tigers (3-2) struggled to put solid contact on Bertuccio’s pitches.
“Our body mechanics fell apart,” Los Banos coach Mike Greenwood said. “We couldn’t lay off her rise ball. We kept swinging at pitches above our hands. We didn’t make the adjustments we needed.”
Bertuccio also did the heavy lifting for the Golden Valley offense, going 4 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
The Cougars quickly adjusted to the Tigers’ pitchers, who tried to attack the outside corner.
Maddie Martinez drew a one-out walk against Los Banos starter Kiara Azevedo and Bertuccio followed with a run-scoring triple to right field to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
Golden Valley exploded for three more runs in the third as Siyra Munoz, Martinez and Bertuccio connected on three consecutive hits. Martinez doubled to right to score Munoz. Bertuccio followed with a single to score Martinez, and Bertuccio later scored on an error.
Bertuccio added a two-run single up the middle off Los Banos reliever Ali Waltman in the fifth inning and doubled off the fence in right in the seventh.
“I tried to go the other way today because I knew they were going to pitch me outside,” Bertuccio said. “We’ve been practicing that.”
Bertuccio didn’t have to overpower Los Banos and rack up a bunch of strikeouts. She used her defense.
“So far, her control has been a lot better than last year,” Golden Valley coach Ross Cruickshanks said. “She’s matured. She trusts her catcher (Vanessa Saltos) even though she is just a freshman. They’ve played together before.”
Bertuccio retired 15 of the final 17 batters.
The top of the Cougars’ order did the bulk of the damage as Munoz, Martinez and Bertuccio combined for six of Golden Valley’s eight hits and five runs, including three by Martinez.
One of the few bright spots for the Tigers was leadoff hitter Emily Lonetree, who hit a home run off the foul pole in left field in the sixth. It was Lonetree’s fourth home run in the last three games.
“I started catching up to her fastball,” said Lonetree, who came out to softball late after playing basketball and hadn’t swung a bat since the Tigers were knocked out of the playoffs last spring. “I seen she was pitching me inside, then she left one right down the middle. I just took a swing and made contact.”
Up next for both teams will be a tournament at Rainbow Fields in Modesto.
The Cougars are off to their best start in years. Golden Valley didn’t pick up its fifth win last year until April 8.
“I was glad we played a tougher team (in Los Banos),” Cruickshanks said. “We still have a ways to go. We’re a young team. We’re aggressive. Hopefully, we can keep that up. We’re still a work in progress. I’m happy with where we’re at, but we still have work to do.”
