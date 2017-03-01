Roundup: Pacheco wrestlers turn in history-making weekend

Geralene Pomele entered the CIF State Girls Wrestling Championships with a singular focus.
The Pacheco senior wanted to make history, becoming the first Panther to medal at state. Second-place finishes at the Sac-Joaquin Section Regional and Masters Tournament left Pomele confident she could do just that.
Pomele achieved her goal, going 4-2 in the 143-pound weight class to take fifth place. She recorded falls in all four of her victories over the two-day tournament, while suffering narrow defeats of 7-4 and 2-1 in the quarterfinals and consolation semifinals.
One hundred and seventy miles away, a fellow Panther was making history of his own.
Anthony Velazquez entered the boys Masters Tournament with a ton of confidence on the heels of the the first Division IV title in school history.
Velazquez opened the tournament with a technical fall and a close 5-2 decision. He was pinned by 132-pound runner-up Ryley Boutain in the quarterfinals, but bounced back with consecutive decisions – including a 6-4 overtime victory – in the consolation bracket to lock up his trip to state.
He took fifth place overall, going 5-2 in the tournament and became Pacheco’s first boys state qualifier. He’ll travel to Bakersfield for the two-day tournament, which begins today.
Baseball
Los Banos 3, Pitman 2 in Los Banos – A three-run third inning proved the difference as the Tigers outlasted Pitman.
Josh Gomes allowed two earned in 4 2/3 innings pitched to get the win while Trent Mallonee, Julian Arrechavala and Vincent Alvarez all drove in runs.
Softball
Los Banos 10, Merced 4 in Merced – Emily LoneTree hit a pair of home runs and drove in four as the Tigers (2-1) cruised to a win over the defending Central California Conference champs on the road.
Kiara Azevedo picked up three hits and opened the game with four shutout innings to earn the win.
Pacheco 9, Clovis 0 in Clovis – Addy Castillo and Yosselin Castillo picked up the Panthers’ only hits as they struggled on the road.
Autumn Randles struck out seven, but three errors helped lead to five unearned runs in the loss.
