Big nights by Ortiz, Lopez propel Pacheco soccer into section final

Fifteen yards clear of his nearest defender, Pablo Ortiz did his best to calm himself.
With the Pacheco High School boys soccer team clinging to a one-goal lead in the final minutes of Tuesday night’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV semifinal, Liberty Ranch-Galt was throwing everybody into the attack in search of an equalizer.
The Panther attack flirted with burning the Hawks on the counterattack for the better part of five minutes when Rodolfo Rivera was finally able to settle a ball at midfield and spring Ortiz for a breakaway with a perfectly weighted through pass.
Ortiz brought the ball under control and waited for Liberty Ranch goalkeeper Edwin Cisneros to make his move. As the keeper began to charge, the sophomore striker unloaded a shot with everything he had, ending 78 minutes of tension and setting off a wild celebration as he locked up a 2-0 victory over the Hawks at Veterans Stadium and put Pacheco into the first section title game for any program in school history.
The second-seeded Panthers will square off with No. 8 Sierra, which defeated Livingston 2-1 in overtime in the other semifinal, at 2 p.m. Saturday at Elk Grove High School.
“I saw me and the keep 1-on-1, and I just dribbled all the way through and found my shot,” Ortiz said. “I honestly just went for power; I didn’t even go for the placing. Right there, I knew we had it in our hands after that. I was just so excited.
“I can’t wait for the final.”
Ortiz showed he was as ready to go as anyone on the pitch from the opening whistle, scoring the opening goal just over a minute into the contest on a shot that looked ambitious at best.
The play came out of nowhere, as Ortiz emerged from a mass of bodies with the ball on the left wing. He took a couple of steps and unloaded a right-footed blast from 30 yards out. Cisneros was caught off his line as the ball flew over his head and just under the crossbar to make it 1-0.
The rest of the first half didn’t yield many chances for either team, but Pacheco (19-2-4) should have gone up 2-0 in the 28th minute. Senior midfielder Brian Nevarez returned to the lineup after missing a month of action with an ankle injury and almost made an impact with his first touch.
Rivera carved up the Hawk defense with a run down the right wing, beating two defenders off the dribble and then delivering a rolling cross through the top of the 6-yard box and past a diving Cisneros. The pass rolled right to a charging Nevarez, who one-timed over the empty net.
The miss could have proven costly, as Liberty Ranch (14-4-6) made a charge after the break. Utilizing nice one-two passing and excellent wing play, the Hawks peppered the Pacheco net with six shots on goal in the second half. Panthers goalkeeper Jesus Lopez, who normally doesn’t have much of a workload with Pacheco’s high-possession game, stood tall in the face of the blitz with his best performance of the season.
“I just tried to be focused from the beginning,” said Lopez, who made a season-high nine saves. “I just kept up my head and told the boys we could do this since the beginning.
“I was a little scared in the last minutes, but I knew we could see it through. I had confidence in my team.”
Liberty Ranch thought it had equalized on a rare mistake by Lopez in the 73rd minute. The junior keeper came out to punch away a free kick that was served into the middle of the Panther 18-yard box but couldn’t get through a Hawk player in front of him and knocked the ball straight down.
The ball fell to Armando Gomez’s feet, and he buried a shot into the net. The goal was immediately waved off, however, because of an offside call.
Surviving the late scare, Ortiz put away the game seven minutes later.
“The first thing I told the guys after the game was that they’d earned this one,” Pacheco coach Wes Wing said. “Our last couple games, we’d had the run of play and basically been able to do whatever we wanted. Liberty Ranch pushed us. These are the kinds of games you want to be a part of going into a final, a good character-building game.
“They did a good job of not letting that first goal take them out of the game. They did take it to us at moments, but it was a good back-and-forth game. We didn’t do everything perfectly, but we made the plays when we had to.”
