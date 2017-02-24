LB Skimmers have strong Junior Olympics showing

Six Los Banos Skimmers turned in career-best times at the Winter Short Course Junior Olympics at Clovis West High last weekend.
It was the Skimmers most ever representation at the Junior Olympics and the kids rose to the occasion. The trio of Brooklyn Gallagher, Sames Savage and Emily Trejo had particularly strong showings, medaling in multiple events.
Swimming in the girls 10-and-under group, Gallagher turned in five top-six performances from her eight events. Gallagher’s best finishes came in the 50- and 100-yard breaststrokes, taking second place in each.
Savage medaled in six of his eight events for the boys 10-and-under group. He particularly excelled in the backstroke, placing third in both the 50 and 100.
Trejo took four medals in the girls 13-14 age group. Trejo’s best performance came in the 100 breaststroke, finishing fourth and knocking almost 3 seconds off of her personal record.
Comments