Pacheco boys soccer looks set up for section run

Wes Wing said he was in a Japanese restaurant huddled around a hot bowl of soup after a cold February night when he got the text.
Wing’s Pacheco boys soccer team had already long since locked up a 9-0 victory over crosstown rival Los Banos, finishing off the best regular season in school history at 17-2-4. The only way the evening was getting better was if Livingston tripped up and allowed the Panthers to leapfrog it in the Western Athletic Conference standings for the league title.
The first-year coach admitted to scouring the internet for a little while in search of the Wolves’ result, before getting distracted by life’s day-to-day activities, like eating dinner. It was senior Brian Nevarez who informed him of the first WAC title in school history.
“I was just sitting there in a Japanese restaurant, drinking some soup when my phone began blowing up,” Wing said. “Brian was the first person to text about Livingston’s tie, and I almost thought he was messing with me. When everybody else started joining in, I knew it was real.”
The Panthers’ reward was the No. 2 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. The seed earned Pacheco a first-round bye and ensured a pair of Panther homes games in the quarterfinals and semifinals should it advance. The Panthers opened against 10th-seeded Placer on Thursday night. The result wasn’t available at press time. A victory would put them in the semifinals at Veterans Stadium on Tuesday.
“I haven’t seen my team since the brackets came out, but I got some texts, and the guys seem pretty excited,” Wing said last week. “Getting that first-round bye is big for us. We’ve had so many injuries, it’s a couple extra days to rest up and get a little healthier. Plus, the opportunity to possibly play two games at home is pretty much the most you can hope for.”
The Panthers appear to be getting healthy at the perfect time.
Junior striker Cesar Martinez has made an instant impact, scoring five goals to go along with two assists in his first three games back after almost missing a month. Outside back Leonel Porras made a successful return to the starting unit, picking up an assist against LB. He’ll help solidify the back line while reigning WAC MVP Nevarez believes he’s ready to give it a go after missing a full month.
“This team has done a great job of battling through adversity this season,” Wing said. “We have rarely had the starting 11 we thought we’d have when the year began, but we still came away with 13 points in our last five games to win the league title.
“We’re finally starting to get guys back in the lineup and hopefully we can put together a playoff run.”
