Manteca cruises past Los Banos in Sac-Joaquin Section playoff opener

When Los Banos High School girls basketball coach Danny Crosby learned Manteca didn’t have anybody to sing the national anthem, he quickly volunteered one of his players.
With little notice, Tigers senior Anamanu Langi belted out a beautiful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the game turned ugly quickly, as No. 4 seed Manteca scored the first 17 points on its way to a 59-30 win in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs at Robert C. Winter Gym on Tuesday night.
“I think we came out and did a good job defensively on Loretta (Kakala),” Crosby said. “Offensively, we couldn’t execute. We couldn’t get anything going.”
Kakala is Manteca’s first McDonald’s All American in school history.
The scary part of the Buffaloes 17-0 run was the 6-foot-3, Louisville-bound senior didn’t score a single point.
“The thing about Loretta is everyone expects her to score because she’s a McDonald’s All American,” said Manteca coach Ryan Bono, whose team improved to 17-10. “If the game dictates her to get 25 and 20, she will. If the game dictates her to get 10 and 10, and get her teammates involved, she will. She’s unselfish.
“We had great ball movement. This was a great team win. Teams think that we’re just Loretta, but we have some other players who can play a little.”
Senior guard Sydney Fryer led the Buffaloes early with eight of her game-high 16 points in the first 4:34 to help give Manteca a 17-0 lead.
Los Banos’ first basket came from Amelia Smith with 1:56 left in the first quarter. The No. 13 seed Tigers (14-14) missed their first eight shots from the floor and turned over the ball seven times before Smith put Los Banos on the scoreboard.
“I believe most of it was nerves,” Crosby said. “We have a young team, and it was their first playoff game.”
Kakala finally scored in the paint with 51 seconds left in the opening quarter. She finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks before exiting at the end of the third quarter with the Buffaloes ahead 49-24. Manteca will host No. 5 Kimball on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Kimball defeated No. 12 Beyer 66-43 on Tuesday.
Erika Gutierrez led Los Banos with 11 points, including two 3-pointers in a third quarter that saw the Tigers outscore Manteca 11-10.
Gutierrez said the postseason experience was a good lesson for a young team.
“Definitely,” the junior said. “It means a lot to make the playoffs. We’ve had a drought the last couple years. I’ve been playing varsity since my freshman year, and this is my first playoff game. We might have lost, but it was a cool experience.”
An experience that ended with many Los Banos players taking pictures with Kakala after the game.
“I wouldn’t say our girls were intimidated by her,” Crosby said. “They were more fascinated with her.”
