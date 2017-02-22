Pacheco’s Pomele, LB’s Ballez set to return to state

Geralene Pomele said she’s going all out this week.
No aspect of the Pacheco wrestler’s repertoire will go unscrutinized as she prepares for her second and final CIF State Girls Wrestling Championships.
From ground work to hand fighting, Pomele said everything will be gone over and fine tuned heading into the two-day tournament which gets underway today in Visalia.
“I’m really excited for this,” Pomele said. “It’s my last chance and I want to go out big. I’ve held off on a couple moves, but this week I’m bringing it all out. I’m going all in. I don’t just want to go to state. I want to be the first girl in Pacheco history to medal.”
Pomele locked up her place at the state meet for the second consecutive year with a second-place finish at last weekend’s Sac-Joaquin Section Masters. She’ll be joined by Los Banos’ Haley Ballez, who placed fifth at 108 pounds to secure her second straight appearance at state.
Pomele cruised through her first three rounds at Maters, recording a technical fall and a pair of pins in the 145-pound bracket to reach the finals. The run earned her a rematch with Divisional champion Katrina Guevara of Enochs. Pomele fared a little better the second time around, before eventually losing via fall to Guevara.
“The first time we met I was so drained from cutting weight, I didn’t have a lot of energy,” Pomele said. “The second time I was a lot more healthy and was able to stop a number of her shots. I went for a shot late in the first round and missed. She was able to score a take down. In the second round, she got on top of me and really forced me to open up. That set her up for the pin.
“I wanted to win, but it’s good. Those are the matches that get you ready for state. I know the Southern California wrestlers are really known for their competition, but I think the NorCal girls are going to show them something this year. I wouldn’t be surprised if the same girls that did well at Masters repeat at state.”
Ballez opened Masters with a close 4-2 victory in the first round. She dropped her second-round match, but battled her way back into medal contention with a 7-2 victory. Ballez’s season was pushed to the brink with a loss in the consolation semifinals, dropping her into the fifth-sixth place match.
With only the top five going on to state, Ballez scored a major decision over Edison’s Jessica Ocampo to extend her season.
Los Banos’ Linda Pelayo just missed out on joining the pair, finishing sixth at 152 pounds.
Boys Wrestling
Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Tournament in El Dorado – Anthony Velazquez made Pacheco history by becoming the school’s first divisional champion at 132 pounds last weekend.
Velazquez got to enjoy a little revenge in the process, defeating Los Banos’ Christian McEntire in the championship match after falling to him at the WAC Championships the week before.
Both locked up their places at this weekend’s Sac-Joaquin Section Masters which will be held at Stockton Arena beginning today.
The pair will be joined by Los Banos’ Saul Mardiz (third place, 152 pounds) and Pacheco’s Carlos Villasenor (fourth, 120).
