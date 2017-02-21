Nickles hits two home runs in first weekend with UCLA

It didn’t take long for Madilyn Nickles to make an impact for the UCLA softball team.
The former Merced High star and Gatorade National Player of the Year homered twice during the opening weekend to help the Bruins start 5-0.
After going 1 for 5 in her first two games, Nickles homered in both games of a doubleheader against Weber State. She finished her opening weekend going 7 for 13 with eight runs and six RBIs.
“It was really awesome,” Nickles said. “I started out a little rough my first couple of games. Then I made little adjustments and that’s when the home runs came.”
The fifth-ranked Bruins (6-1) split a doubleheader with No. 22 Kentucky on Wednesday night with Nickles picking up hits in both games.
Nickles has started every game at third base. She opened the season hitting sixth in the order, but has been moved up to No. 3 the last few games.
“It looks like third is going to be my main position,” Nickles said. “It’s a lot different than playing in high school. There’s a lot better hitters at the collegiate level. I have to adjust to play each hitter type. There’s already been a lot of rockets hit my way.”
Nickles says the biggest adjustment for her has been the time demands from school and softball.
“There’s definitely a lot of work that goes into it,” Nickles said. “In high school it was just me putting in extra work, staying late at practice. Here it’s expected that you do extra work. We practice three hours a day, five days per week. School is a lot of work as well, so time management has been a big adjustment for me.”
Nickles says she still has some free time.
“A lot of that time is for naps,” she said.
Nickles also finally joined Twitter in the fall at the behest of her parents, who felt it would be important for her to be aware of what’s being discussed on social networks and to stay up to date on other teams.
Nickles says she spends little time on it but sees how it can be addicting.
“I stayed away from Twitter in high school because I thought it could be a distraction,” Nickles said. “I stuck with Instagram and a little bit of Facebook. Twitter can be addicting. You can read about what is happening all over the world from your bed.”
Nickles verbally committed to the Bruins before entering high school, so finally reaching this moment in her softball career has been exciting.
“It’s surreal,” Nickles said. “It seems like I was just in high school watching all these girls on TV. It’s pretty crazy. I’ve accomplished something I’ve wanted for a long time. I feel like things are starting to slow down. I’m loving it. I enjoy it.”
Softball
One of Nickles’ former Merced High teammates is off to a torrid start at Stanislaus State. Ruby Quiralte went 7 for 15 during a four-game series against Cal State Dominguez Hills last weekend. She went 4 for 5 in a 15-2 win with a homer and seven RBIs.
Through the first 10 games, Quiralte is hitting .424 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.
Gia Rodoni is 2-0 with a 1.28 ERA for Baylor. The former Pacheco High star has 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings. Rodoni picked up a win in relief against Northwestern. Her other win came in a start against Tulsa.
Former Los Banos High star Taylor Mendez is off to a fast start to her senior year at Mary. Through five games, Mendez is hitting .385 with one home run and three runs.
Former El Capitan star McKenzie Schumacher went 4 for 8 for Dominican College in two losses to Menlo last weekend. Schumacher scored three runs in a 6-5 loss. She has three stolen bases on the season.
Baseball
Former Buhach Colony High star Kert Woods had a big weekend series against Holy Names. Woods went 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs in a 15-5 win. He followed that by going 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two runs in a 6-1 victory.
Track & field
Former Atwater High star Abraham Alvarado set a personal record and recorded BYU’s second-fastest time in the 800 meters, taking fourth place at 1 minute, 47.46 seconds at the Iowa State Classic.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
