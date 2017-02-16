LB Skimmers set for Winter Junior Olympics

The Los Banos Skimmers are set to attend the Winter Short Course Junior Olympics at Clovis West High this weekend with the biggest representation in the program’s history.
Six different Skimmers have qualified to participate in the four-day event which gets underway today.
James Savage, Emily Trejo and Brooklyn Gallagher all qualified for the maximum eight events. Diego Soberanes will represent the club in three different evens while Alana Watkins and Alana Olague are set to make their Junior Olympics debuts in two and one events respectively.
Skimmers coach Josh Weinberger said the group has had to overcome some obstacles to get to this point, like a lack of pool availability in Los Banos. Undeterred, a good portion of the team was making multiple trips to Merced during the week to keep up their training with the Merced Skimmers.
Weinberger believes that dedication is going to pay off this weekend.
“This is a great turnout for us,” Weinberger said via e-mail. “I expect great things from all of them.”
