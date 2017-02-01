Los Banos girls in the playoff mix after a big week

The Los Banos girls basketball team celebrated like they’d made the playoffs.
It’s tough to blame the Tigers. After so many close losses to open Western Athletic Conference play, finding a way to pull out a ballgame in the final seconds had to be cathartic. The fact that the 42-35 victory came at the expense of a Central Valley team LB is chasing in the standings made it all the sweeter.
Sienna Hampton’s layup with 30 seconds left gave the Tigers (12-11, 4-3 WAC) a three-point lead and Emily LoneTree (eight points) iced the victory with a pair of clutch free throws.
It was part of a great week for the Tigers as they avenged another conference loss with a 47-30 hammering of Ceres last week. Los Banos has now won four straight and is tied with Ceres for the league’s third and final playoff spot. The Tigers sit just a game behind the Hawks (5-2) for second with three games to play.
Erika Gutierrez continued her all-league caliber season with a team-high 13 points, while freshman center Sierra Alvarez chipped in 10.
Boys Soccer
Pacheco 2, Ceres 0 in Ceres – The results have been much tighter than they were the first time around, but the Panthers did what they had to do to stay in the WAC-title race, picking 13 of 15 possible points in the second leg of the league’s triple-round-robin format.
Rodolfo Rivera continued his torrid scoring pace, netting a pair in a victory over the Bulldogs. Rivera added a pair in a crucial 3-2 home victory over Central Valley and has now scored 13 in Pacheco’s last seven games for a team-best 18 goals.
The Panthers (13-2-3, 7-1-2 WAC) sandwiched wins over the two Ceres schools around a 1-0 victory over Los Banos on Saturday for a three-win week. They have a crucial game at first-place Livingston (19-2-1, 8-1-1) on Tuesday.
