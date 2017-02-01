LB girls pin Pacheco perfect season hopes

The Los Banos girls wrestling team entered the season with hopes of competing for a Western Athletic Conference title.
The Tigers had a number of talented returners and what at the time appeared to be solid depth. LB never really got the chance to show it off. By the time league came around, injuries and sickness became a regular occurrence and the Tigers seemed to be shorthanded each time they took the mat.
It proved costly putting Los Banos out of the title race going into Tuesday night’s final dual with crosstown rival Pacheco. The Tigers had to settle for denying the Panthers a perfect campaign. Destiny Torres’ third-round pin of Genasis Oseguera sealed a 42-42 tie, but LB captured four of the five bouts to win the tiebreaker and the match.
Pacheco (4-1 WAC) entered the night having already captured a share of their first WAC title after winning the WAC Championships on Friday. The Panthers were hoping to finish off the regular season with an outright crown, but will split the title with Livingston instead.
“We were working really hard to try and be ready for tonight,” LB’s Halley Ballez said. “At the beginning of the year it felt like we had lot of girls, but then we had people get hurt and get sick. All of a sudden we had a ton of forfeits we had to overcome every night.
“I think we only lost two matches against Livingston, but there were too many forfeits. Tonight I felt like everybody wrestled really hard. It was a nice way to go into the postseason.”
Los Banos (4-1 WAC) added falls by Marlene Delgado (139 pounds) and Dariana Robles (108) in the victory as it finished third in the standings.
Geralene Pomele secured Pacheco’s lone victory at 152 pounds. The senior beat the clock, recording a pin on Los Banos’ Linda Pelayo with three seconds left in the second round.
“I think we maybe came into tonight a little too confident,” Pomele said. “There were just little mistakes made that cost us. It’s a little weird having to do our last dual after already finishing the WAC Tournament.
“I can’t speak for everybody else, but honestly my mind is just on the postseason and trying to get back to state.”
The Los Banos boys made it a clean sweep with a 54-18 victory over Pacheco.
Anthony Velazquez opened up the night with six points for the Panthers (0-5 WAC), earning a third-period fall at 134 pounds.
The Tigers (2-3 WAC) answered 48 straight points to put the match away. Every bout was decided by a fall or forfeit as LB earned pins from Christian McEntire (140), Isaiah Jimenez (147), Saul Madriz (154), Gage Collodi (162), Andreu Briceno (172), Cody Battles (184), Gabriel Mendoza (197) and Sebastian Vergara (118).
The girls will open at the Sac-Joaquin Section Regional Tournament beginning today. The boys will get ready for the WAC Championships on Feb. 11.
