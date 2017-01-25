Poor second quarter costs Los Banos basketball

Marcus McGraw is still looking for a complete performance from his Los Banos boys basketball team.
The Tigers have been right there in four of their five Western Athletic Conference games, but one bad quarter has proven the difference in three of their four losses.
The trend bit LB again last Wednesday as the Tigers outplayed Livingston in three of the four quarters. Unfortunately, the one proved the difference in a 69-61 loss at Naldi Court.
“That’s basically the story of our season; we haven’t been able to put a full game together,” McGraw said. “We’ve had these long lulls that have put us in big holes, and then we can’t seem to hit timely shots to get ourselves fully back into the game. I feel like we’re getting open looks; we just can’t seem to make baskets when we need to.
“The defense was clearly better in the second half and the effort is there, but that’s three league games we’ve been competitive in and can’t seem to get over the hump.”
The Wolves decided Wednesday night’s tilt with a 24-point outburst in the second quarter.
Livingston (8-13, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference) trailed 18-16 at the end of the first quarter, but quickly took the lead with a 12-4 run to open the second. Simranjit Singh (game-high 21 points) and Gurpreet Chohan led the charge, combining for 13 second-quarter points as the Wolves took a 28-22 lead.
Los Banos had no answer, making just four shots in the second quarter while the Wolves closed with a 10-2 run to take a 40-27 lead into intermission
“I think we just grabbed the momentum,” Singh said. “We slowed the ball down a bit and did a better job of moving it around. We’ve still got to lower the turnovers and maybe work the offense a little more, but this was a good win for us.”
Despite the poor second-quarter effort, the Tigers (8-13, 1-4 WAC) never stopped grinding and managed to make it a game going into the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Trent Mallonee scored 14 of his 21 points after halftime and Anthony Aguirre’s 3 trimmed the Livingston lead to 53-49 going into the fourth quarter.
Despite creating numerous fourth-quarter turnovers and getting a run of good shots, Los Banos couldn’t get closer than four points. Kevin Alvarez scored seven of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.
While the victory certainly wasn’t a textbook showing of how to close a victory, it appeared to be a step in the right direction for the Wolves.
“We got a ‘W’ and that’s what matters,” Livingston coach Ricardo Aguilar said. “We still need to be able to slow things down and be a little more composed in the final minutes, but tonight we made enough plays to finish things off.
“We’re still learning to close games out, but you can see some things clicking. We can score with anyone. The guys play hard. If we can just protect the ball a little more when the game matters most, we’re going to get some wins.”
Los Banos bounced back from the loss with a 50-43 victory over crosstown rival Pacheco on Friday night.
The Tigers erased a two-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Panthers (7-12, 1-4 WAC) 27-18 after the break. Cameron Gomez led the way with a team-high 18 points and Mallonee had another excellent evening with 16.
Travis Willmott poured in a game-high 19 points for Pacheco.
It was a disappointing showing for the Panthers coming off of Wednesday’s upset of first-place Ceres. The Panthers drilled 12 3s in the 67-66 overtime victory, getting four each from T.J. Wills (team-high 19 points) and Willmott (16 points).
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
