Pacheco girls soccer looking fresh for success

The Pacheco girls soccer team remains a work in progress.
Championship programs don’t come into fruition overnight and coming off of a winless 2016 season, first-year coach Jennifer Leyva knew there would be plenty of bumps in the road. Leyva has some pieces to build around, however, and the Panthers are slowly but surely starting to see results.
That trend continued on Tuesday evening at Loftin Stadium as the team’s brightest building block put on a show against crosstown rival Los Banos. Freshman midfielder Alicia Mondragon carved up the heart of the Tiger defense twice in the opening half to help the Panthers close out the first round of Western Athletic Conference play with a 5-2 victory.
“We have our freshman and a lot of sophomores that are contributing,” Leyva said. “We got rid of some bad vibes from some older players and you can see the girls starting to come together. We’ve had some injuries to two key players, so hopefully we can start the second round of league with our full lineup.”
It was Pacheco’s second five-goal outburst in five league contests and topped all of last year’s total (four).
Mondragon led the charge, opening the scoring with a pair of carbon copy goals in the 7th and 21st minutes. The first came on a long clearance that she won out of the air at midfield. The freshman settled the ball and showed off her foot skills with a 50-yard run straight for goal. Mondragon left a number of defenders in her wake with some nifty moves and then fired into the far post from the top of the 18.
Her second goal didn’t require nearly as long a run, but looked almost identical. Mondragon intercepted a failed clearance and a again drove through the heart of the LB defense as if it wasn’t there to make it 2-0.
“I was just looking at the open space in front of me,” Mondragon said. “We haven’t been finishing very well, so scoring a couple early felt really good.
“I think the biggest difference is at the start of league we never talked or moved the ball around. Now we have people opening up and we’re using the space.”
That was certainly the case as the Panthers (2-8, 2-3 WAC) made it 3-0 just before intermission. The Tigers were again burned by a clearance that didn’t quite relieve the pressure, and Melissa Garcia sprung Giselle Tomayo free with a header in the 33rd min. LB goalkeeper Brea Roland got a piece of Tomayo’s shot, but the ball had enough English on it to spin across the line before Roland could recover.
The Tigers (0-12, 0-5 WAC) looked like they might make a game of it, controlling the opening 15 minutes of the second half. That push was rewarded in the 52nd minute when Lisette Calderon found Juliana Jacobs at the backdoor for a goal that trimmed the lead to 3-1.
The Panthers needed just 4 minutes to answer as Garcia put the game out of reach on a nice feed from Cruz Quezada. Pacheco’s Maricruz Martinez and Los Banos’ Julia Lopez added late goals to round out the scoring.
“Los Banos always seems to put together those little threats to go on a run,” Leyva said. “It was a really good answer by us. That settled everything right back down. We already have two more wins than they had last year and we still have two rounds of league left. It’s a good feeling.
“You can see the girls starting to trust each other and things look a little bit better each time out.”
Boys Soccer
Pacheco 5, Los Banos 3 in Los Banos – The Tigers put a temporary scare into their rivals, keeping the match level through 56 minutes. Rodolfo Rivera scored a pair of second-half goals for the Panthers (9-2-2, 3-1-1 WAC), including the game winner in the 57th minute to move Pacheco into second place in the WAC standings.
Hernan Carrasco Vielmas converted a pair of penalty kicks in the first half for LB (0-8-3, 0-4-1 WAC) and set up Yezen Zaza’s temporary equalizer after the break.
