Los Banos can’t get off tying shot in road loss to CV

Danny Crosby liked the play call.
After whittling a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit down to two with 28 seconds to play, the Los Banos girls basketball coach thought his squad had an advantage it could exploit in freshman center Sierra Alvarez.
Crosby drew up a pick-and-roll with Alvarez and point guard Amelia Smith, but the play never developed. Alvarez didn’t get the screen set as closely as Crosby was looking for and a pair of Central Valley players jumped the pass. The Hawks missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Adriana Haynes grabbed the rebound and converted the put back to seal a 61-57 victory over the Tigers.
“I thought we had the right play called, we just didn’t execute it,” Crosby said. “Sierra set kind of a butt screen instead of getting up on her cheek and they did a good job of taking away the passing lane. It’s extremely frustrating to fight back so hard and then not be able to even take our chance to finish off the comeback.”
It was Los Banos’ second straight dramatic fourth-quarter comeback to come up short to open Western Athletic Conference play. The inability to knock down wide open looks was the common theme in both.
The Tigers (8-10, 0-2 WAC) hit just 25-of-75 shots from the field, despite the bulk coming within five-feet of the basket.
The third quarter was a particularly brutal display, as LB’s press smothered the Hawks (6-9, 2-0) and forced numerous turnovers. Despite the Tiger dominance, Central Valley expanded its lead to 45-38 going to the fourth quarter as Los Banos failed to convert the chances it created. Blanca Espinoza served as the Hawk catalyst, scoring 8 of her 17 points.
“Not being able to finish under the basket has been the story of our season,” Crosby said. “We’ve put ourselves in good spots, but then can’t knock down shots when we need to.”
The trend continued on into the fourth quarter as Alexis Contreras (game-high 23 points) drilled a short jumper to push Central Valley’s lead to 13 with just over 3 minutes to play.
The Tigers stormed back.
Erika Gutierrez (team-high 20 points) and Smith (10 points) led the charge. A Gutierrez steal and bucket pulled LB within 57-53 with 2:29 to play. A little over a minute later, Alondra Roman got an offensive rebound and score to make it 57-55. The two teams exchanged buckets with 52 seconds left, to keep Los Banos within two and set the stage for a pair of possessions in the last 45 seconds. The Tigers turned the ball over in both without ever taking a shot.
“We just panic when we get the ball down low,” Smith said. “We should have been winning the game going into the fourth quarter. I think we finally realized how little time we had left and started playing desperate.
“Then we catch up and we panic again. It’s something the whole team needs to work on. We can’t put ourselves in that situation and then forget the play with the game on the line.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments