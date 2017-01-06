LB girls wrestling closes 2016 with excellent showing

The Los Banos girls wrestling team head into the start of Western Athletic Conference play riding another impressive tournament showing.
The Tigers had nine different medalists at the Trojan Wrath Tournament last weekend led by champion Marcella Valenzuela.
Haley Ballez placed second. Linda Pelayo, Dariana Robles and Joleena Farrulla all took third, while Lillian Lower, Marlene Delgado, LeighAnn Lopez and Destiny Torres all took fourth.
The Tigers will Tigers will try to improve upon last year’s third-place finish as WAC wrestling gets going.
Girls Basketball
Los Banos 43, Northgate 19 in Walnut Creek – Erika Gutierrez and Fili Peko paced the Tigers (8-8) with nine points each as they won the consolation title at the West Coast Jamboree.
Sierra Alvarez added eight points as Los Banos heads into WAC play back at .500 for the year.
El Capitan 40, Pacheco 36 in Los Panos – Jaelyn Lesui’s team-high 14 points weren’t quite enough as the Panthers (4-7) came up just short in a comeback bid.
Zhaelyn Riley chipped in six points. Pacheco will open WAC play at home against Patterson.
