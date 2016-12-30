LB, Pacheco squads ready themselves for WAC play

The Western Athletic Conference boys soccer title came down to the final week a season ago.
Through the first month of the season, all signs point to this campaign being every bit as competitive. Pacheco (5-1-1), defending champion Livingston (11-1) and Central Valley (9-2-1) have all been excellent in nonconference play. Patterson (3-2-2) hasn’t been quite as dynamic, but has enough solid results it can’t be taken lightly either.
Panthers coach Wes Wing knows he has the most talented squad in school history, but talent alone might not be enough to win the WAC crown in its new triple-round robin format.
“It’s going to be all about focus,” Wing said. “Playing twice and sometimes three times a week doesn’t give you a whole lot of opportunity to work on things in practice, so it’s all about which team can most consistently come ready to play. I feel good about how we’ve played in our nonconference schedule and I think the guys have the confidence to take on anyone.
“Time’s going to tell if the league format is good or bad. If you make a mistake early and you rally and make up for it the last time, you’ll probably be pleased with it. If you lead the league throughout and then slip up at the end, you’re probably not going to be a fan.”
Pablo Ortiz (10 goals, 2 assists) and Brian Nevarez (9 goals, 6 assists) give the Panthers two of the section’s top-13 goal scorers. Kyle Zambrano and Steven Balvaneda anchor a defense that’s yielded just 11 goals despite a tough nonconference schedule.
Los Banos is going to have trouble keeping pace with the top four, but Paul Sevier sounds like a man in for the long haul when it comes to building up the program.
He’s going to need to be, because the Tigers have some definite holes. Francisco Espinosa’s athleticism in the net is going to help keep LB in games and Yezen Zaza is a talented offensive player the opposing defense’s won’t be able to sleep on. Still, with a very competitive league the Tigers’ best shot at wins will come against a Ceres (1-6) squad that has also struggled including a 3-2 loss to Hilmar, which Los Banos drew with.
Boys Basketball
With El Capitan’s relocation to the CCC, WAC boys basketball appears to be wide open after a very up and down nonconference campaign.
Los Banos (5-6) and Pacheco (4-7) both enter league play in similar boats. Neither possesses a good deal of size or varsity experience. What they do have is a steady 1-2 punch at guard. Travis Willmott and T.J. Wills have been scoring machines in the month of December for the Panthers. Cameron Gomez and Trent Mallonee haven’t been too shabby for the Tigers either.
Neither squad has found much consistency, following up good days with really bad ones. Finding a third consistent scorer could be the key to making a playoff push.
Whom they’ll be pushing against is tough to say at this point, with know WAC team better than .500 at this point. Patterson (4-6) clearly isn’t the team it was a year ago, but always possesses size and athleticism the rest of the league struggles to match. The Tigers have the league’s best big man in 6-foot-6 center Michael Moore (14 points per game, 9 rebounds per game).
Livingston (4-9) and Ceres (5-5) have been the league’s top two scoring squads, but have not defended well. The Wolves may have played the league’s toughest nonconference schedule, taking on five of seven CCC squads. They’re guard oriented and led by junior Kevin Alvarez. The Bulldogs’ have the league’s best height (eight guys listed over 6-feet), but have been unimpressive against some bad teams like Enochs and Delhi. Central Valley (4-6) has yet to beat a team with a winning record.
Girls Basketball
Returning almost its entire lineup after a third-place finish a year ago, Patterson (5-4) enters the season as the favorite. The Tigers have done little to sway that opinion with nonconference wins over three CCC squads and a five-point loss to defending champ Turlock.
The rest of the conference is a little tougher to separate the top from the bottom. Defending champ Livingston (2-6) and league runner-up Central Valley (2-6) both graduated quite a bit and have struggled. Los Banos (6-7) and Ceres (5-6) have looked like the biggest challengers to Patterson, but have both lacked consistency.
Erika Gurtierrez has provided consistent double-digit scoring for the Tigers and Amelia Smith is a solid ball handler. How quickly LB can develop freshman center Sierra Alvarez may determine how its season goes.
Pacheco (4-6) still looks like it will finish on the bottom half of the standings, but Charles Calcagno’s squad has definitely closed the gap. The Panthers already have four mour wins than they did a year ago thanks to play by sophomore Jaelyn Lesui (11.3 ppg) and junior Harmon Gakhal (5.8 ppg). After averaging 40-point league losses last season, Pacheco should be much more competitive this time around.
Girls Soccer
Defending champion Central Valley (6-1) did not return freshman phenom Yesenia Zuniga, but still boasts more than enough talent to remain the team to beat. Livingston (3-5) and Ceres (1-2-2) appear to be the challengers, while Los Banos (0-7), Pacheco (0-5) and Patterson (2-6-1) have all struggled.
Finding the back of the net has been the biggest issue for both the Tigers and Panthers with just nine combined goals in 12 total games. LB may be showing some signs of positive life, striking for five goals in its last three games entering WAC play.
Boys Wrestling
Ceres’ boasts possibly the league’s best pound-for-pound wrestler in John Alba and has the most experience coming back after finishing second to rival Central Valley in both the WAC and Division IV playoffs last season.
Patterson and Los Banos have both shown consistently well at early tournaments while two-time defending champ CV and Livingston both struggled in the Morning Star Invitational a couple weeks ago.
Christian McEntire, Isaiah Jimenez, Saul Madriz, Gage Collodi and Dreu Briceno have all had solid nonconference showings for the Tigers, but the question is do they have enough depth to make a run at the title. Anthony Velasquez, Gabriel Casarez, Carlos Villasenor and Daniel Aparicio have all medaled for Pacheco as it tries to put a winless 2015 behind it.
Girls Wrestling
Pacheco and Los Banos were right there with Livingston for the inaugural girls title a year ago and it doesn’t look like much has chanaged.
Led by Geralene Pomele, Genesis Oseguera and Jovita Jaime, the Panthers took second at the Peninsula Invitational and have turned in 24 top-three performances in their last two tournaments. The Tigers haven’t been far off of their pace led by studs LeighAnn Lopez, Haley Ballez and Mekayla Hooker.
