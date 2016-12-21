Roundup: LB wrestling ties for ninth at Morning Star Invitational

The Los Banos wrestling team held its own in a loaded 22-team field for the seventh annual Morning Star Invitational, placing ninth with 70 points.
Pitman (176) held off rival and defending champion Turlock (161) to win the crown. El Capitan took third with 159 points. Western Athletic Conference foes Central Valley and Livingston were a distant 18th and 22nd respectively.
The Tigers had five different medalists, led by a second-place effort from Gage Collodi at 145 pounds. Collodi rode three straight pins into the finals, before falling to Turlock’s Alex Oliveira by decision in the championship match.
Christian McEntire (138) bounced back from a semifinal loss to earn a dicision over Enochs’ Elias Yebra for third. Saul Madriz did the same at 152. Dreu Briceno (160) took fifth and Jacob Geist (heavyweight) earned a sixth-place finish.
Boys Basketball
Pacheco 58, Able Charter 20 in Los Banos – Travis Willmott (game-high 12 points) and T.J. Wills nine points stayed hot as the Panthers closed out their 2016 schedule with an easy win at home.
The victory comes on the heels of taking second place in the Denair Tournament with Willmott and Wills both getting named to the all-tournament team. It also capped a crazy run of nine games in 12 days for Pacheco. The Panthers (5-6) held up pretty well, going 5-4 over that span.
Girls Basketball
Los Banos 67, Delhi 27 in Delhi – Freshman center Sierra Alvarez continues to find her place in the Tiger attack, scoring a career-high 14 points in a rout of Delhi.
Amelia Smith and Erika Gutierrez each added 11 points as LB improved to 5-6 on the young season.
Boys Soccer
Pacheco 6, Delhi 1 in Delhi – Pablo Ortiz might be the Panthers’ next bonifide star. The sophomore’s emergence at striker has allowed senior Brian Nevarez to shift into the midfield and wreak havoc with his pace and creativity. Ortiz has taken advantage of the extra space, turning in his second hat trick in as many games and adding two assists in a rout of Delhi.
Nevarez added a goal and an assist while Rodolfo Rivera and Roberto Vargas also found the back of the net for Pacheco (5-1-1).
Comments