Los Banos’ Gardere headed to NBL Super Grands World Games

For Timmothy Gardere, the competition never gets any easier.
The Los Banos Twin Tigers Kung Fu student has attended the NBL Super Grands World Games five previous times. While the 20-year-old black belt no longer feels the nerves he endured in her first few competitions, Gardere he doesn’t allow himself to completely relax either.
“When I first did it, I was really nervous just participating in such a big competition,” Gardere said. “I’ve learned to block those nerves out since then. I do a slow prayer before I compete and that usually calms me down. I’m more comfortable competing at this level, but I wouldn’t say it ever gets easier.
“No one wants to go out and do the same routine they did the year before. I continue to push myself to the limits every time I go out there. If you’re not pushing yourself to get better, why keep doing it?”
Gardere is set to participate in the 2016 NBL Super Grands World Games in Winston-Salem, N.C beginning Dec. 26. The five-day, international tournament is by invite only and will feature some of the top martial artists in the world. Gardere will be competing in the most competitive 18-34 black belt division. He said he plans to participate in six different events including kata, extreme martial arts, Chinese kung ku, ushu, weapon extreme and weapon battle.
“What makes this tournament so special is you have to be invited,” Gardere said. “You have to accumulate a certain number of points while participating in the (National Blackbelt League) or the (Sport Karate International). It definitely gets harder each time. As you move up the ranks, you have to get better.
“I don’t really have any goals going in to the competition. I’m just worried about doing my best. If I win, that’s great, but as long as I perform to the best of my abilities, I’ll feel good about it.”
Gardere follows in the footsteps of his father and Twin Tigers Kung Fu head instructor, Eric, and his sister, Tiffany, who have both participated in the Super Grands as well.
“We are truly honored to receive this invitation,” Dr. Eric Gardere said in an e-mail. “This competition is going to be fierce. It has only the best and top competitors from around the world attending.”
