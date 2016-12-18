Merced girls basketball team wins Livingston tournament

The Merced High School girls basketball team stretched its winning streak to seven games with a 58-32 victory over Livingston in the championship game of Livingston’s Running with the Pack Tournament on Saturday.
Amaya Ervin led Merced (8-1) with 15 points. Donya Pierce and Jada Johnson both finished with 13 points. Raelynn Blackwell had 10 points and was named to the all-tournament team.
Boys basketball
Buhach Colony 76, Escalon 39 in Carmel – Jeremy Sicarios scored 17 points as the Thunder defeated the Cougars to win the consolation title of the Carmel Tournament.
It was the Thunder’s second win over Escalon this season.
Irk Dobbins had 15 points, Dante Cloy scored 14 and Dylan Jennings sank four 3-pointers for all 12 of his points for Buhach Colony (8-2).
Thunder senior Andrew Morris was named to the all-tournament team.
Sanger 69, Atwater 39 in Fresno – The Falcons dropped the consolation championship of the Hoover Holiday Invitational despite 16 points from Reggie Ricks. Atwater (7-6) went 2-2 in the tournament.
El Capitan 60, Madera 46 in Fresno – Mark Sellers scored 22 points to help the Gauchos defeat the Coyotes. Jeremiah Duda had 13 points as El Capitan (5-4) finished the Hoover tournament 2-2.
Boys soccer
Livingston 1, San Ramon Valley 0 in Concord – The Western Athletic Conference boys soccer race looks like it’s going to be exciting with Pacheco and Central Valley tearing up the nonconference season. Still, no one has been better then defending champ Livingston.
Jose Balderas scored the lone goal and Marco Sobrevilla made eight saves as the Wolves (11-1) went 2-0 at the De La Salle showcase.
