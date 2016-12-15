LB wrestling set to host loaded Morning Star Invitational

Part of the appeal of the Morning Star Invitational is its proximity to the holiday break.
Many wrestling teams won’t compete again until the new year when their respective league’s get going. It gives teams one final opportunity to get themselves ready for league play against some tremendous competition.
And if the Morning Star Invitational is team’s final impression of 2016, Los Banos coach Jose Castro wants to make sure it’s a lasting one. The tournament is back for its seventh installment on Saturday morning as 22 teams will descend upon Los Banos. The field once again looks excellent with regional powers Clovis, Gilroy, Clovis North, Pitman, Central Valley, Firebaugh and defending champion Turlock all in the mix. The action begins at 9 a.m.
“We’ve got a lot of solid teams from three different sections,” Castro said. “The Sac-Joaquin, Central and Central Coast Section will all have representatives. Pitman has been tearing it up where ever they’ve gone. Gilroy is just lights out. Turlock and Firebaugh finished first and second last year, so the competition should be fierce.
“If this is the last tournament everyone is participating in before they go on break, I want to make sure it’s a positive and memorable experience.”
The Tigers themselves placed fifth at the tournament a season ago and return three medalists. Saul Madriz led the way capturing the 145-pound crown. Isaiah Jimenez took second at 138 and Christian McEntire took third at 120.
Castro said LB has had a handful of wrestlers he could see making a run this year.
“I think there’s probably four or five guys that could be right there,” Castro said. “Saul is a defending champ and Isaiah and Christian both had great finishes last year. Drew Briceno is another guy that’s made a lot of moves in the last month and I could see having a good tournament.”
The entire city of Los Banos will be a wrestling hot bed on Saturday with Pacheco set to host a Girls/JV Tournament on the other end of town.
“It’s a big day for the city of Los Banos,” Castro said. “I would think that getting to bring all of your teams on one bus to one town would be a major appeal. It’s kind of a one-stop shop with everyone getting to participate in a high level of competition.
“Last year was kind of an eye-opening experience for me, seeing all the little things it takes to put an event like this on. This year I believe I have all my ducks in a row and things should hopefully run much smoother. I’ve helped be a part of this tournament from the beginning and I’d like to see it continue to get a little better every year.”
Girls Wrestling
In Livingston – The Pacheco girls wrestling team heads into its own tournament with some momentum after 11 different wrestlers placed in the top three at last week’s Livingston Invitational.
Jovita Jaime, Genesis Oseguera and Geralene Pomele all captured titles for their respective weight groups, while Alice Toki and Miranda Arrey placed second. Samantha Castro, Samantha Yapo, Yareli Botello, Tagi Vaifale, Caitlin Hawkins and Yuliana Chavez all took third.
Boys Soccer
Pacheco 4, Madera 3 in Madera – A Pablo Ortiz hat trick helped the Panthers win a road shootout with the Coyotes.
Brian Nevarez added a team-high eighth goal as Pacheco improved to 4-1-1 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Pacheco 55, Anzar 23 in San Juan Bautista – The Panthers were never going to become a powerhouse overnight, but after a winless 2015-16 season, Charles Calcagno’s squad has made some big strides. The 22-point victory over Anzar was Pacheco’s second already on the young season.
Dina Snapp paced the Panthers with 12 points while, Seini Toki added 11 and Jaelyn Lesui finished with 10.
