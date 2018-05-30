Heather Bernikoff will work hard, include all and advocate for everyone

As a resident of Mariposa County, District 3, I will be voting for Heather Bernikoff for county supervisor. Heather has outstanding leadership abilities. She is proactive and high energy, but cautious and level-headed. She is an extremely hard worker and interacts well with people from all backgrounds, all age groups, and all political ideologies. She’ll be an advocate for everyone, and have a positive influence on the Mariposa County Board of Supervisors.
Bernikoff will do outstanding work as Supervisor, Mariposa County, District 3. Cast your vote for her on Election Day.
Teenie Matlock, Catheys Valley
