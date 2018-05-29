Steve Tietjen was great in Los Banos, will remain great as county superintendent

In the race for Superintendent of Merced County Schools, Steve Tietjen is the clear choice. Having worked with Steve as a board member within Los Banos Unified School District for nine years, I saw him thrive as our superintendent. After several years of the district focusing on much-needed construction, Steve came to the district and changed the trajectory and focus to our primary goal – student learning. He worked with the board and his administrative team to set clear goals then held everyone accountable for helping students meet performance goals.
Steve was a leader among his peers within the county because of the progress made within his district and he was appointed to fill the vacant County Superintendent seat where he has served a greater community. Steve’s focus and proven record is service to students and community, improved student performance and system accountability. Steve Tietjen is the clear choice for Merced County Superintendent of Schools.
Andree Soares, Los Banos
