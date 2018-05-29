Tietjen puts students first, always. Elect him superintendent of schools

I am writing to endorse Steve Tietjen for Merced County Superintendent of Schools. As a member of Los Banos Unified School District, I worked with Tietjen for over eight years. I worked with him on construction projects that were always done on time and under budget. Before he left Los Banos to take over as interim Superintendent of Schools, he put together a 3-year agreement with our bargaining groups. Our test scores and students A-G requirements for college were never higher. Through turbulent times in our district he proved again and again he would do the right thing, even when it was not the most popular choice. He always puts students first. He is a leader, role model and the kind of man we need to lead Merced County Schools.
Dennis A. Areias, Los Banos
