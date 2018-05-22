I’ve been voting for 70 years, and very few politicians have kept their promises

After selecting candidates for the upcoming June 5 primary, I wondered if I will be lucky – or should I say, will the state be lucky – that the right selections will benefit us all? I read the statements of those seeking office, all of them sounding like the same statements all politicos before have been making throughout my 70 years since being old enough to vote. They all want smaller government, balanced budgets, better infrastructure, education and care for our veterans.
Guess what? Even after 70 years voting for those promising improvements, all are still in bad shape!
For phrase “We the people” in the Constitution really means that it is government “For the few.” If I remember my history, all things pertaining to our country and “The People” were written by the rich. Nothing has changed.
Good luck California and the rest of the U.S., I hope we get lucky and pick the right ones.
Carmelo Spada, Los Banos
