We can fix Los Banos schools without raise our tax rate

Our Los Banos local school district is growing, and classrooms are getting crowded to the point that they are threatening our local quality of education. Measure X on the June ballot provides a solution that’s good for Los Banos students, families and taxpayers.
Measure X will improve our schools without increasing our tax rates. This bond is structured to phase in as a previous school facilities measure is phasing out, so it extends our current tax rate without increasing it.
If approved, Measure X will repair or replace deteriorating roofs, plumbing and electrical systems, modernize classrooms so students receive better instruction in science, technology, engineering, math and skilled trades, and relieve overcrowding by adding new classrooms and school facilities.
Measure X money can’t be taken by the county or the state or used for other purposes. And all funds stay local for our community and our students, all without raising our tax rates. I urge everyone to vote Yes on Measure X.
Michael Amabile, Los Banos
