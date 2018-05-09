Kilauea Volcano is why we decided to leave Paradise

September, 2014, my wife, myself and our old dog “Beenie” left our home on the Big Island because of the eruption and lava flow. Watching the news and the images of this new eruption made us realize we did the best thing by leaving. I hope and pray no harm comes to the residents of the Puna area.
The Kilauea Volcano has been flowing since 1983, but in 2014 it decided to flow down toward the Puna area. Shortly after our leaving it stopped, never reaching our home. Now it looks as if it will devastate our old “Little Old Shack” in Hawaii. Good luck to all the Kanakas and Kamahinas on The Big Island.
Carmelo Spada, Los Banos
