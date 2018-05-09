Yes on X will mean more money coming into our communities

Election Day is just around the corner. Let’s remember to support our local teachers and schools when we vote! Great schools are the foundation of a healthy, thriving community. Measure X will help by providing stable local funding to ensure students have access to safe, modern school facilities needed to support high quality instruction in reading, math, science, engineering and technology and prepare students for success in college and modern careers. If Measure X is approved, the district will be eligible to receive millions of dollars in state matching money when it becomes available. If not, that money will go to other school districts. Let’s make sure those funds come to our community. Make the wise choice for Los Banos – and support your local teachers. Vote yes on Measure X!
Jason Walsh, Los Banos
