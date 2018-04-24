Voters shouldn’t give Gov. Brown and liberals any sanctuary

Governor/Emperor Jerry Brown and his confused supporters have decided that we must keep our borders open because our southern neighbor countries are so violent and corrupt that their people need to be able to come here without restriction for their safety. I have friends from Mexico, and they have told me that the Mexican police bring criminals to our border so they can cross into the U.S.
Brown has declared California a sanctuary state, so once they are here they are safe from deportation for many non-violent crimes. They are also given welfare, food stamps, medical care and a drivers licenses, all at the expense of the California taxpayers. At least 15 cities, towns and counties are opting out of sanctuary status and I believe soon there will be many more. The real criminals are Gov. Brown and his liberal friends. Perhaps they are the ones who should be deported before they cause any more damage to California. It is time for our citizens to vote them out and take back control of our once great state before it is too late. The voters are the only ones who can solve the problem.
David Silva, Los Banos
