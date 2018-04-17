Serve on a city commission and see the work that goes into Los Banos

Recently, I had the privilege of having served on the Los Banos Planning Commission. This provided me with greater insight into the workings of our city. Although I had an understanding of how cities are zoned, the applications process and the various departments involved in processing of permits, I did not have the detailed knowledge of the long hours and diligent work demonstrated by Planning Department staff.
Our Planning Director and her staff work tirelessly to investigate, understand and put forth a comprehensive set of proposals and agenda items. These are the result of long hours reviewing endless federal, state and local ordinances to ensure compliance. Their efforts demonstrate a profound dedication to our city and residents.
We have busy schedules and very limited free time. However, if you have ever thought about serving your fellow residents, consider serving on a commission. It will be worth your time and you will come away a much more informed citizen, with a greater sense of community as a result. Government works best when our citizenry is involved and informed.
Refugio Llamas, Los Banos
