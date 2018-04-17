Letters to the Editor

DA Larry Morse treats us like family; we question motives of his accusers

April 17, 2018 01:30 PM

When we read the Feb. 27 article “Ex-prosecutors say DA made lewd comments” (Front Page), we were shocked at the unfair and incomplete nature of the story, especially since several of us were interviewed. Because the Sun-Star chose to omit our comments, we, along with many other women from the DA’s office, feel compelled to come forward in support of Larry Morse.

We’ve known DA Morse for much of our careers. He is supportive, compassionate and treats his employees as he would his own family. He is always available to discuss any concerns employees may have and would never punish an employee for voicing their position.

Many of us also considered ourselves to have a comfortable relationship with the former employees quoted in the article. There was never a single indication, in the many years they worked at the DA’s office, that they felt female employees were being harassed. If they actually did feel that way, it is their duty, as prosecutors and protectors of victims rights, to report it immediately. To the contrary, it seems this was nothing more than a malicious attempt to embarrass and slander our boss.

The Larry Morse we know is down-to-earth, approachable and would be the first to stand up for any of us when we are attacked – that’s why we’re standing up for him today.

MINDEE BAGGETT, Secretary

ANGELA HENKE, FORMER INTERN

MICHELE BRASHEAR, SECRETARY

LINDA JANSSEN, SECRETARY

SUSIE BUBENCHIK, VICTIM WITNESS

LINDA JONES, INVESTIGATOR

SHERI CARPENTER, INVESTIGATOR

EDIE LOUGH, FINANCE DEPT

MAGALLY CROSS, ANALYST ASSISTANT

HILDA MALDONADO, SECRETARY

SKYE EMERY, FORMER ATTORNEY

JESSICA MALDONADO, SECRETARY

DEBBIE FELKER, SECRETARY

ANGIE MARTIN, SECRETARY

LOURDES FRONTELLA, ADMINISTRATION

DOLORES MELLO, FORMER SECRETARY

LIZ GALLARDO, SECRETARY

JEANNETTE PACHECO, ADMINISTRATION

KATIE GATES, ATTORNEY

SARA ROSENTHAL, ATTORNEY

KATHY GHAHRAMANY, VICTIM WITNESS

NICOLE SILVEIRA, SUPERVISING ATTORNEY

TRISHA GOODMAN, SUPPORT STAFF

DIANA SMITH, SECRETARY

AUSTIN HEIL, INTERN

LANA WEATHERLY, SECRETARY

ANNA HAZEL, SUPERVISING INVESTIGATOR

MAYRA YBARRA, WITNESS COORDINATOR

  Comments  