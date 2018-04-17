DA Larry Morse treats us like family; we question motives of his accusers

When we read the Feb. 27 article “Ex-prosecutors say DA made lewd comments” (Front Page), we were shocked at the unfair and incomplete nature of the story, especially since several of us were interviewed. Because the Sun-Star chose to omit our comments, we, along with many other women from the DA’s office, feel compelled to come forward in support of Larry Morse.
We’ve known DA Morse for much of our careers. He is supportive, compassionate and treats his employees as he would his own family. He is always available to discuss any concerns employees may have and would never punish an employee for voicing their position.
Many of us also considered ourselves to have a comfortable relationship with the former employees quoted in the article. There was never a single indication, in the many years they worked at the DA’s office, that they felt female employees were being harassed. If they actually did feel that way, it is their duty, as prosecutors and protectors of victims rights, to report it immediately. To the contrary, it seems this was nothing more than a malicious attempt to embarrass and slander our boss.
The Larry Morse we know is down-to-earth, approachable and would be the first to stand up for any of us when we are attacked – that’s why we’re standing up for him today.
MINDEE BAGGETT, Secretary
ANGELA HENKE, FORMER INTERN
MICHELE BRASHEAR, SECRETARY
LINDA JANSSEN, SECRETARY
SUSIE BUBENCHIK, VICTIM WITNESS
LINDA JONES, INVESTIGATOR
SHERI CARPENTER, INVESTIGATOR
EDIE LOUGH, FINANCE DEPT
MAGALLY CROSS, ANALYST ASSISTANT
HILDA MALDONADO, SECRETARY
SKYE EMERY, FORMER ATTORNEY
JESSICA MALDONADO, SECRETARY
DEBBIE FELKER, SECRETARY
ANGIE MARTIN, SECRETARY
LOURDES FRONTELLA, ADMINISTRATION
DOLORES MELLO, FORMER SECRETARY
LIZ GALLARDO, SECRETARY
JEANNETTE PACHECO, ADMINISTRATION
KATIE GATES, ATTORNEY
SARA ROSENTHAL, ATTORNEY
KATHY GHAHRAMANY, VICTIM WITNESS
NICOLE SILVEIRA, SUPERVISING ATTORNEY
TRISHA GOODMAN, SUPPORT STAFF
DIANA SMITH, SECRETARY
AUSTIN HEIL, INTERN
LANA WEATHERLY, SECRETARY
ANNA HAZEL, SUPERVISING INVESTIGATOR
MAYRA YBARRA, WITNESS COORDINATOR
