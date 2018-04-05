Building a little free library has been a great experience

Re “Libraries don’t have to be big to be important” (Page 7A, March 9): Last month John Spevack wrote a nice article about my “little free library” ventur. I thought it only fair to post a thank you and follow up on what it means to share in this manner.
It’s been 3 months since I first installed my little library box. I have registered it and my number is 62,258. Ideas for design can be seen on the https://littlefreelibrary.org website. My box was made from used material, costing about $40 for materials I did not already have.
Part of the reward is seeing other people using the box by exchanging or adding books. Part of my job is making sure the box is clean and stocked with books that other people might read. Don’t forget, we have a great library at Pacheco Park that can get you books of your choice. I’m also working with Friends of the Library and have been told that if I need certain books they will help.
Anyone interested in setting up a box can contact me about my experience or about building one.
Gerry Giesel, Los Banos
Comments