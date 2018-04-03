Carmelo Spada: Get those ‘extra’ cars off the streets of Los Banos

Re “Los Banos seeks to limit how many cars you can park at home” (Front Page, March 30): The article on limiting cars parked at homes as been a long time coming. Some of the reasoning may have some merit, but I believe the reason is over population and the mental state of the status quo. Finances have nothing to do with the problem, as each and every one of the owners of these cars probably has the money for a fancy iPhone, insurance and gas.
If the city council does not act on enforcing local ordinances, we can be looking at the same blight seen in cities throughout the country and third-world nations. Make Los Banos Great Again!
Carmelo Spada, Los Banos
