If you saw which way this hit-and-run driver went, please tell police

On Tuesday morning, March 20th just moments before 9 a.m., my neighbor Erick was struck by a car while waiting on the red light on Highway 152 at Place Road. He was in his work van on the way to work, when he was struck by a dark grey, 4-door Toyota. The car that struck Erick fled and in all the confusion and instant pain, he did not see in which direction. Did it travel down Place Road, or perhaps pull into Home Depot?
Erick is one of the kindest and most considerate men I’ve ever known. If any of you good and honest Los Banos residents saw anything on the morning of March 20th, please contact me with the direction the car made away in. Whenever possible, neighbors in Los Banos need to look out for one another and help.
Joan W. Atchley, Los Banos
