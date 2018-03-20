Freedom of speech shouldn’t apply only to liberals on campuses

According to the news, a conservative group at UC Merced wants to sponsor a speaker on campus. Because of the possibility of violence, they must pay at least $1,800 for extra security. No one is going to be forced to listen to this speaker, so what is the problem? I have never heard of this happening with liberal speakers. How much do they have to pay for extra security?
Is it possible that conservatives, unlike liberals, really do believe in freedom of speech? The same rules should apply to everyone. If liberal students react with violence, they should be arrested and fined for their illegal actions. The Constitution grants everyone the right to freedom of speech, not just the speakers who are saying what liberal students want to hear.
We all have a right to our opinions and the right to express them. Anyone who tries to deny this right to others does not belong on our college campuses. I have read about speakers whose talks had to be canceled because of the threat of violence. We have reached the point where this has to stop.
Rita F. Silva, Los Banos
