Carol Milam: Sacrificing honor, compassion on altar of gunmakers’ greed

It’s disappointing to see the Florida state senate fail to support reasonable gun regulations in the aftermath of the mass killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. One senator argued that guns don’t kill people, people kill people. She compared pressure cookers to guns. She said we wouldn’t restrict pressure cookers, though terrorists used them to make the bombs detonated at the Boston Marathon.
It might arrive at that point if enough people started misusing cookers to kill masses of people. The U.S. already has a history of beneficial items whose original intent has been perverted to harmful purposes, and our society took action. Think of model airplane glue (glue sniffing), various cold medicines (used to make methamphetamine), and cans of spray paint (huffing).
The Second Amendment doesn’t guarantee ownership of military-grade weapons like the AR-15 or of bump stocks. Such weapons and accessories are created for one purpose – to kill people quickly.
Gun manufacturers are only interested in their profits, no matter how many lives are sacrificed on the altar of their greed. Too many government officials are beholden to the gun lobby and perform as high priests in this cult of death.
Carol Milam, Los Banos
Comments