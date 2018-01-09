Letters to the Editor

Lorene Garrett-Browder: We’re still invisible to those in control of America

January 09, 2018 11:20 AM

Many who came to America seeking religious and political freedom are now practicing the oppression and terror they escaped. Those who were brought to American in irons and chains as indentured servants and to work the railroads became the targets of hate-filled laws, and hate-filled people. Many of us have forgotten that we are a nation of immigrants (except for Native American whose lands were taken). Many of us continue to struggle with laws that do not see us or understand us, and in many cases don’t care to.

Lorene Garrett-Browder, Los Banos

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

    Former Los Banos priest, Robert Gamel, 67, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty to violation of probation at the Merced County Superior Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Gamel was previously arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in June of 2015.

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again
Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:51

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing
Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

View More Video